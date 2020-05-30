Families are already wondering what college campuses will look like, post-pandemic. They may also be reconsidering the price of a college education, after seeing the toll the virus-induced stock market turmoil took on their 529 college savings plans.

In the first three months of this year, age-based and target-date portfolios tumbled along with the broader market, according to the research firm Morningstar. Quarterly losses averaged as much as 19% for portfolios focused on children age 4 and under, while those for students 17 and 18, who will probably be heading to college this year and next, fell less than 5%, on average.

While losses can be daunting, the relatively muted declines for students nearing college suggested that age-based 529 portfolios held up reasonably well, said Madeline Hume, an analyst with Morningstar. Overall, the plans "worked as expected," she said.

For a family with a balance in their 529 account of $50,000 — the average cost of one year of tuition, fees, room and board at a private, four-year college, according to the College Board — the average loss for older teenagers was as much as $2,100, although some individual portfolios saw larger losses.

While families with young children have years to recoup the losses before they must start paying college tuition, older teenagers are running out of time.

On average, the report calculated, 18-year-olds need a 3.5% return to recoup their first-quarter losses. Based on returns in age-based plans over the past nine years, that's "not an unrealistic goal" to achieve in less than a year, Morningstar said. Because of a market rebound in April, the average 18-year-old has already recouped 2.8%.

Of course, continued economic uncertainty because of the virus make strong returns uncertain. What, then, is a family to do?

Advisers suggest families carefully consider their risk tolerance and opt for a less-aggressive approach if market gyrations are too hard to stomach. Be sure to understand your plan's stock allocation, especially as college nears, said Christopher Parr, a financial planner in Columbia, Md. "Most people don't know what's going on under the hood," he said.

If you expect to be paying tuition in the near future, he said, "That money doesn't belong in the stock market."

Most plans offer low-risk options for cautious savers, or those who have just a short time left before college. California's ScholarShare 529 program, for instance, offers a "principal-plus-interest" option that guarantees a return of at least 1% and no more than 3%. Others offer a money-market option.

It's also important, advisers said, to understand the details of how your 529 portfolio shifts holdings from stocks to bonds over time. Some plans may move money relatively abruptly, often around a child's birthday, which can hurt returns if the move comes when the stock market is down. It's preferable, and common, for plans to make the shift more gradually to reduce the risk of locking in losses.

Despite roiling financial markets and economic woes, there hasn't been an apparent rush to withdraw money from 529 accounts, plan representatives say. But it's also because families still see a need to save for college, despite near-term uncertainty about a move to online classes because of the coronavirus. That's partly because if people spend the money for a noneducational use, they face income taxes and a 10% penalty on the earnings portion of the withdrawal.