World

5.2-magnitude tremor hits northern Greece; no damage reported

A 5.2-magnitude tremor hit northern Greece Sunday evening, authorities said.

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS

The Associated Press
November 3, 2024 at 6:27PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A 5.2-magnitude tremor hit northern Greece Sunday evening, authorities said.

The earthquake occurred offshore from the Chalkidiki peninsula, about 40 kilometers southeast of Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported.

The tremor hit at 7:03 p.m. local (17:03 GMT) at a depth of 15.9 kilometers, the institute said, adding that a 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded four minutes later, along with several smaller tremors.

''There is a small fissure in the area, which has a moderate seismic activity. It will be a great surprise if a major event occurs,'' Costas Papazachos, Professor of Applied Geophysics and Seismology at the University of Thessaloniki told The Associated Press.

A 3.9 tremor had occurred in the same area Saturday.

There have been no reports of damage so far, police and fire service officials have told local media.

The earthquake was felt over a wide swath of northern Greece.

Tremors of that magnitude occur frequently in Greece, which lies close to the collision point of the African and European tectonic plates.

————-

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece

about the writer

about the writer

COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after eruption kills 9 and destroys buildings

Rescue workers sifted through smoldering debris and thick mud Tuesday in search of survivors, a day after a volcano on Indonesia's island of Flores erupted and killed at least nine people with its searing lava and ash.

World

North Korean troops in Russia are shelled by Ukrainian forces, an official says

World

Puerto Rico holds general election that promises to be historic