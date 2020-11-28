50s Today Then Colder and Storm-Free

(Image Credit: @TNelsonWX)

Minneapolis November Summary Here's a look at the November numbers for the Twin Cities. Despite seeing above average snowfall, we've also had above temperatures, so we've had a lot of snow melt. Temperatures this month are running nearly +5F above average and more like October! Snow Depth As of November 26th The Twin Cities picked up 8.8" of snow this month, which is more than 1" above average through this time of the month. The snow depth map across the state, doesn't show much left close to home, but there are still a few inches on the ground across the Arrowhead and southeastern MN into central Wisconsin. November Snowfall So Far Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been near Duluth, MN where nearly 19" of snow has fallen this month, which is almost 8" above average. The Twin cities has seen nearly 9" of snow this month, which is more than 1" above average. Snowfall So Far This Season Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 10 inches above normal. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Duluth has seen nearly 30" of snow already this season, which is nearly 17" above average. Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Next Wednesday Here's the snowfall potential through next Wednesday, which shows minimal snowfall potential across the state and region. Areas of heavier snowfall will be possible across parts of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region early next week. Quiet Weather Close to Home

Weather conditions close to home will be very quiet over the next several days. A warm breeze develops on Saturday with a colder wind on Sunday. Note the bigger storm system that appears to develop across the Ohio Valley early next week. This storm will be responsible for strong winds, heavier precipitation and snow potential.

Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for Saturday. A warm south breeze will develop, which will help to boost temps into the low/mid 50s. Note that the record high for November 28th is 58F, so we'll be a few degrees away from that.

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the Meteograms for Saturday, which shows temps warming into the low/mid 50s in the afternoon. With that being said, we'll be nearly 20F above. Winds will be a bit breezy with southwesterly gusts approaching 20mph throughout the day. Saturday Weather Outlook High temps on Saturday will be well above average across region with readings running nearly +15F to +25F above average. Some locations will be nearing record highs for this time of the year. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows temps running well above average on Saturday. Temps dip to near normal levels again on Sunday and will be even cooler on Monday. The rest of next week looks quiet with temps staying in the 30s. In other news, note how quiet the next 5 to 7 days appears to be with no precipitation expected during that time period. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis After a very warm Saturday, temps will cool into the 30s for much of the week ahead. Temps look to remain quiet steady as we head through the first half of December. Great news that we don't have any major Polar smacks moving in anytime soon.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have increased slightly over the last few weeks with nearly 45% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 8% is considered to be in a moderate drought. Precipitation in Duluth is nearly -9.25" below average and is considered to be the 12th driest (January 1st - November 26th) on record. Meanwhile, Sioux Falls, SD is at their 7th driest such period on record.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, drier weather should continue across much of the nation as we head into early December!

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temperatures will continue across much of the Western US and the northern tier of the nation. Meanwhile, cooler than average weather will settle in across the southern and eastern parts of the nation.

_______________________________________________________________________