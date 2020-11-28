50s Today Then Colder and Storm-Free

Minneapolis November Summary
Here's a look at the November numbers for the Twin Cities. Despite seeing above average snowfall, we've also had above temperatures, so we've had a lot of snow melt. Temperatures this month are running nearly +5F above average and more like October!
Snow Depth As of November 26th
The Twin Cities picked up 8.8" of snow this month, which is more than 1" above average through this time of the month. The snow depth map across the state, doesn't show much left close to home, but there are still a few inches on the ground across the Arrowhead and southeastern MN into central Wisconsin.
November Snowfall So Far
Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been near Duluth, MN where nearly 19" of snow has fallen this month, which is almost 8" above average. The Twin cities has seen nearly 9" of snow this month, which is more than 1" above average.
Snowfall So Far This Season
Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 10 inches above normal. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Duluth has seen nearly 30" of snow already this season, which is nearly 17" above average.
Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Next Wednesday
Here's the snowfall potential through next Wednesday, which shows minimal snowfall potential across the state and region. Areas of heavier snowfall will be possible across parts of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region early next week.
Quiet Weather Close to Home
Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here's a look at the Meteograms for Saturday, which shows temps warming into the low/mid 50s in the afternoon. With that being said, we'll be nearly 20F above. Winds will be a bit breezy with southwesterly gusts approaching 20mph throughout the day.
Saturday Weather Outlook
High temps on Saturday will be well above average across region with readings running nearly +15F to +25F above average. Some locations will be nearing record highs for this time of the year.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows temps running well above average on Saturday. Temps dip to near normal levels again on Sunday and will be even cooler on Monday. The rest of next week looks quiet with temps staying in the 30s. In other news, note how quiet the next 5 to 7 days appears to be with no precipitation expected during that time period.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
After a very warm Saturday, temps will cool into the 30s for much of the week ahead. Temps look to remain quiet steady as we head through the first half of December. Great news that we don't have any major Polar smacks moving in anytime soon.
50s Today Then Colder and Storm-Free
By Paul Douglas
"Curiosity is the engine of achievement" wrote Ken Robinson. Launching multiple companies over the years I've found that success in anything doesn't require a high IQ or friends in high places. Individuals and companies succeed for two main reasons: a culture of curiosity and raw persistence. Tenacity. An almost supernatural unwillingess to give up. Pivot, fail, pivot again and fail forward. Nobody wants to fail but an ability to experiment and fail is the only way to get to the finish line.
Roughly 3 out of 4 Christmases in the Twin Cities are white, with at least an inch of snow on the ground. Gazing at the models I'm wondering (out loud) if this Christmas may be one of them. A series of cold fronts are on the way, but no prolonged polar punches - and no major snow-producing storms either.
Today will be perfect for a walk or bike ride with low 50s. A massive storm pushes up the East Coast early next week, dumping 8-12" of snow on Cleveland and Detroit.
Hmm. Today I may just mow my lawn one last time.
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 53.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 28.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty and colder. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 36.
MONDAY: Bright sun. Cold stings a little. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 20. High: 29.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as chilly. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 22.High: 38.
WEDNESDAY: Gray with PM flurries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 26 High: 33.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Normal temps. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 34.
FRIDAY: Blue sky. Trending milder. Winds:SW 10-15. Wake-up: 28. High: 42.
This Day in Weather History
November 28th
1983: Widespread snowfall occurs across much of central Minnesota with snowfall totals at or above 1 foot in many areas. A record 15 inches fell in Gaylord and 14 inches fell in Farmington.
1960: A major storm produces near hurricane force winds on Lake Superior, with 20 to 40 foot waves on the lake. Erosion and damage occurred on the North Shore.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 28th
Average High: 34F (Record: 58F set in 1941)
Average Low: 19F (Record: -21F set in 1887)
Record Rainfall: 1.08" set in 1987
Record Snowfall: 7.5" set in 1905
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 24th
Sunrise: 7:28am
Sunset: 4:34pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 6 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 41 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 6 hour & 44 minutes
Moon Phase for November 28th at Midnight
1.1 Days Until Full "Beaver" Moon
"3:30 a.m. CST - Now it is time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon come from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter. This is also called the Frosty Moon. There is also a penumbral lunar eclipse with this full moon; observers across North America might notice the upper part of the moon appearing slightly darker as nearly 83% of the moon's diameter becomes immersed in the fainter penumbral shadow of earth."
What's in the Night Sky?
"For us in North America, the November full moon is the Beaver Moon or Frosty Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s the opposite time of year, the November full moon is a fixture of the spring season. For all of us, this November 2020 full moon shines directly in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull. It’s the third and final full moon of this Northern Hemisphere autumn or Southern Hemisphere spring. We in North America are well placed to view a partial penumbral eclipse of this full moon on the night of November 29-30. Greatest eclipse will be November 30 at 9:43 UTC or 4:43 a.m. EST (translate UTC to your time). It’ll be the faintest of eclipses – nearly imperceptible – so that some of you will swear nothing is happening even while staring straight at it. Then again … observant people may notice a subtle shading on the moon, even without knowing an eclipse is taking place. A dark rural sky will be best for seeing this very faint eclipse. The reddish star near the moon during the eclipse will be Aldebaran, Eye of the Bull in Taurus. The dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster will also be nearby. You have to be on the nighttime side of the Earth while the eclipse is taking place or you’ll miss it altogether. We refer you to the worldwide map below showing the day and night sides of Earth at the instant of greatest eclipse."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Saturday
An area of low pressure will develop in the Southern US on Saturday with widespread showers and storms. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be a little on the strong to severe side across the Gulf Coast region both Saturday and Sunday with pockets of locally heavy rain.
Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook through through the weekend, which shows a developing storm system where areas of strong storms and locally heavy rain can't be ruled out.
Heavy Precipitation in the Western US
Look at the heavy precipitation potential across the Gulf Coast States and into the Northeast over the next 7 days. Areas of flooding can't be ruled out in the Lower Mississippi Valley as this next storm system moves through.
Tropical Update
According to NOAA's NHC, there are 2 waves in the Atlantic basin that have a chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days. While these don't pose any major concern to the U.S., the wave east of Bermuda has a medium chance of formation within the next 5 days. Stay tuned!
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.