Minnesota added 500 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its statewide tally on Thursday, as state officials remain on alert for the rise in new cases seen in other parts of the country.

The state has had 37,210 confirmed cases of the viral respiratory illness since the first case was diagnosed here on March 5. The state is conducting more tests for COVID-19 than ever before — 13,049 test results were reported Thursday — and state officials say about 3.7% of those tests are coming back positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths were attributed to the illness on Thursday, bringing the state's number of confirmed fatalities to 1,458, including 1,143 people who lived in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Thirteen deaths represent the largest single-day total since June 19.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, eight happened to people who lived in group-living settings. The youngest person to die was in their 50s. Hennepin County recorded four deaths of people in their 80s.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 remained stable Thursday, with 123 people getting care in hospital intensive-care units and another 151 in normal hospital beds.