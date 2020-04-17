Apollo 13 almost killed three NASA astronauts.

How much safer will it be the next time that people head to the moon, more than 50 years later?

“Safer, yes,” said Douglas O. Stanley, president and executive director of the National Institute of Aerospace, a nonprofit research institute. “We have more reliable systems now.” “

That means the next trip to the moon, anticipated later in the 2020s, should be safer — but not safe.

“Spaceflight, you’re operating in a pretty difficult environment,” said Gene Kranz, the flight director who was in charge in mission control on the night of April 13, 1970, when Apollo 13 went awry.

The mission had launched two days earlier, and the astronauts aboard — James Lovell Jr., Fred Haise Jr. and John Swigert Jr. — were 200,000 miles from Earth. Just after 10 p.m., mission control asked Swigert, pilot of the command module that was to orbit the moon, to perform a “cryo stir,” a routine task to whisk ultracold hydrogen and oxygen in the propellant tanks. That prevented the propellants from separating into layers, which causes misleading pressure readings.

In a photo provided by NASA, A darkened lunar module cabin, with some red warning lights illuminated. Apollo 13’s astronauts survived disaster 50 years ago and the next trip to the moon, anticipated later in the 2020s, should be safer but it won’t be safe. (NASA via The New York Times) -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --

He did. The spacecraft shook. Warning lights lit up. “I believe we’ve had a problem here,” he reported.

Unknown to anyone at the time, wires inside one of the oxygen tanks in the service module — the part of the spacecraft that provided propulsion and electrical power — were damaged. When Swigert flipped the switch, that generated a spark that ignited the wires’ insulation, and the tank ruptured, emptying its contents into space. The other oxygen tank was also leaking. The oxygen was not just for the astronauts to breathe but also fed the fuel cells for the spacecraft.

The command module was dying, quickly. Under the direction of Glynn Lunney, the flight director whose shift followed Kranz’s, the astronauts scrambled to the docked lunar module, their lifeboat.

Engineers on the ground solves a series of critical problems, like how to jury rig filters from the command module to work in the lander’s carbon dioxide removal system. They also calculated an engine burn by the lunar module to get Apollo 13 on a trajectory back to Earth and figured out how to restart the command module with the limited power available.

Eighty-seven hours after the explosion, the Apollo 13 astronauts safely splashed in the Pacific Ocean.

“I had a lot of confidence,” Kranz said.

But luck also played a role. If the explosion had occurred after the lunar lander with Lovell and Haise had already headed to the moon, the command module with Swigert would have been stranded in orbit. Lovell and Haise would have been stuck on the moon.

Two major technological advantages available today are better sensors and improved communications systems. Apollo 13’s mission controllers and crew were hamstrung by an inability to send instructions quickly. The checklist for restarting the command module before re-entry had to be read line by line, and Swigert had to write everything down.

“If you listen to the transcript, it’s a little bit agonizing,” said Gerry Griffin, one of the other Apollo 13 flight directors. “He couldn’t get enough paper to write on.”

Spacecraft can now perform many tasks autonomously, but in the complex software code, “errors find their way in, and sometimes they’re catastrophic,” said Joseph W. Dyer, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who chaired NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel. “With great capability comes great complexity.”

But Kranz and Griffin both said that more important than the hardware was the people operating the hardware. The mission controllers were able to react quickly during Apollo 13. They opted against making an immediate U-turn, which would have required firing the engine in the damaged service module. By taking a path around the moon, the astronauts had a longer voyage home but one the ground crew bet would be safer. For the course changes, the controllers decided to use the lunar lander’s propulsion to perform maneuvers it was never designed to do.

When the service module was jettisoned just before re-entry, the astronauts were finally able to see the damage caused by the explosion. The call not to rely on the damaged service module had been the right one.

“I had a team that was well-prepared when things went wrong,” Kranz said. “It’s easier to build a spacecraft or a space system than to build the team.”





