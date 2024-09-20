50 years after 'The Power Broker,' Robert Caro's dreams are still coming true

During a recent interview at his writing office, a short walk from his apartment and the Society, Caro noted one artifact in the exhibit — a napkin on which he had scrawled a few thoughts about ''Fiddler on the Roof'' and a line about growing up knowing everyone you meet. He had been speaking with some Bronx women displaced by Moses' highway and noted how their fates could be compared to those driven out in Russia by the czar. But what he had hoped would be a long chapter on what happened to them ran just 10 pages.