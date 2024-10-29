50 years after Ali fought Foreman in Congo, the 'jungle' hasn't stopped rumbling

Just before dawn on Oct. 30, 1974, with machine gun-carrying soldiers watching the crowd from ringside and a huge portrait of Mobuto towering over the Stade des Martyrs stadium, spectators from across the world watched the bout between the 32-year-old Ali – seeking a comeback after being stripped of the world title for refusing to be drafted for the Vietnam war – and the then-undefeated 25-year-old Foreman.