$50 million prize funded by Musk foundation goes to Indian carbon-capture company

The method, called enhanced rock weathering, is fairly straightforward, said Jake Jordan, the company's chief science officer: When it rains, water and carbon dioxide mix in the atmosphere, forming carbonic acid, which falls on rock and eventually breaks it down into small bits of silica. The carbonic acid is converted to a mineral called bicarbonate, which cannot re-gas to the atmosphere and eventually is washed to the ocean, where it is stored for about 10,000 years.