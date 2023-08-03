EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said.
Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children's Hospital, the St. Louis city medical examiner's office said.
She was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending the race, the girl was struck by the folding arm of the starting gate attached to a car that failed to close when it extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said.
She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to the St. Louis hospital.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local YWCA Minneapolis shutting down Uptown, downtown fitness centers, closing swim programs, laying off 85
More from Star Tribune
Local YWCA Minneapolis shutting down Uptown, downtown fitness centers, closing swim programs, laying off 85
More from Star Tribune
Local YWCA Minneapolis shutting down Uptown, downtown fitness centers, closing swim programs, laying off 85
More from Star Tribune
Local YWCA Minneapolis shutting down Uptown, downtown fitness centers, closing swim programs, laying off 85
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Ryan to 15-day IL, Twins add former Cy Young winner Keuchel to rotation
After Dallas Keuchel exercised an opt-out clause in his minor league contract, the Twins had until Thursday night to add him to their major league roster.
Lynx
Lynx All-Star Collier practices but is a week away from return to action
The team has upped its game without Olympian Napheesa Collier and had success, a positive as it tries to make the WNBA playoffs.
Wolves
Scott named coach of Iowa Wolves
The Timberwolves' affiliate in the G League has a new leader, Ernest Scott, after Jeff Newton was promoted to Chris Finch's staff in Minnesota.
Sports
IndyCar Series moving season finale, awards to Nashville starting in 2024
IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much that the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024.
Sports
Women's World Cup: Where to watch, scores, schedule, latest news
The Women's World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Here's where you can get all the information to keep up with the competition.