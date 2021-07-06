Danjer, a five-year-old multiple Grade 1 winning quarter horse trained by Dean Frey, is the 3-5 favorite to repeat Tuesday in the $52,360 Canterbury Park Championship Challenge, a 440 yard, Grade 3 race at Canterbury Park.
Danjer won this race last year, then advanced to win the Bank of America Championship Challenge at Albuquerque later that year. He has 11 wins in 21 starts.
Cody Smith will ride Danjer as he did during the 2020 campaign and in his two 2021 starts, including his most recent victory in the Grade 1 Debbie Schauf Invitational Championship on May 29 at Remington Park.
STAFF REPORTS
