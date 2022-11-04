MEXICO CITY — Five women were found dead Friday in the city of Cuautla, south of Mexico City.
The women's bodies were found at two different spots in the city, known as a weekend getaway for Mexico City residents.
The prosecutor in Morelos state, where Cuautla is located, said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute.
Prosecutor Uriel Carmona said the bodies were found near a hand-lettered sign of the kind often used by drug gangs in Mexico to send messages. He said investigations into the killings continued.
Women's killings have been a growing problem in Mexico in recent years.
