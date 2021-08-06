'Fantasy Island'

Part of the fun of the '70s series was watching Ricardo Montalban take perverse pleasure in torturing high-profile guests in need of an ego check. This second attempt at a reboot, with Roselyn Sanchez filling in as the dream weaver, has neither the mean streak nor the star power of the original. Those hoping for a more politically correct tropical adventure will find their wishes have come true.

8 p.m. Tuesday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Caitlyn Jenner on “Untold.”

'Untold'

This sports docuseries was in the works long before Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles got us thinking more about the mental health of athletes. But several of these five episodes deal with that very subject as Caitlyn Jenner reflects on the depression she endured after winning the decathlon and tennis star Mardy Fish explains how panic attacks forced him to withdraw from a high-profile match against Roger Federer. None of these films is as thrilling as "The Last Dance," but when it comes to public service, this is gold medal television.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Phil Wang

'Philly Philly Wang Wang'

Phil Wang doesn't break any new ground in this stand-up special, taped earlier this year in London. But he does prove that an amiable, polished comedian can get away with murder — or, at least, a derogatory Japanese accent. Wang is already well known in the United Kingdom. It shouldn't be long before he builds a significant fan base in the U.S.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

'What If ... ?'

This latest offering from the Marvel Universe offers a peek into parallel universes where Peggy Carter becomes Captain America and the Black Panther leads the Guardians of the Galaxy. Part of the fun while watching this lively animated series is to count how many big-name actors reprised their superhero roles. We won't give away too much, except to say that Chadwick Boseman recorded his dialogue as T'Challa shortly before his death.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Disney Plus

Christina Tosi hosts “Bake Squad.”

'Bake Squad'

Foodie viewers should leave some room for dessert. Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi hosts this competition series in which pastry chefs are challenged to design cakes and other goodies for special occasions. The bakers are not only vying for a chance to post their picture on the kitchen wall but they are also super-enthusiastic about the tasks. Maybe they're just on sugar highs.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Neal Justin