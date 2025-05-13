5 things to look for at this year's Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France — The 78th Cannes Film Festival got underway Tuesday, kicking off two weeks of French Riviera frenzy. Here are five things to look for at this year's Cannes:
Oscar season starts now
It might still be springtime, but, make no mistake, multiple Oscar campaigns will be launched in Cannes.
Recent Cannes editions have produced several best-picture winners, including Bong Joon Ho's ''Parasite'' and this year's winner, ''Anora'' by Sean Baker. The sway Cannes has on the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has only grown in recent years as the academy has expanded its overseas membership — many of them European voters who closely follow the buzz in Cannes.
At the Oscars in March, three Cannes entries — ''Anora,'' ''Emilia Perez'' and ''The Substance'' — were among the 10 best-picture nominees. Less heralded movies can also emerge. The Latvian animated charmer ''Flow'' premiered last year in Cannes before its upset win at the Oscars.
As ever, a wide-open Palme d'Or race
Before we get to the Academy Awards, though, Cannes will hand out its own prize, the Palme d'Or.
Deliberations by the jury (headed this year by Juliette Binoche ) are held entirely in private, so predicting the Palme is no easier than it was guessing the next pope. That doesn't stop bookies from handicapping the race and plenty of guesswork up and down the Croisette.