December is an ideal time to make sure you're maximizing any credit card benefits that may reset or expire at the end of the year. This is especially true if you're paying for those benefits through an annual fee. Here's an end-of-year checklist that can help ensure you are getting the most out of your credit card.

Use your credits: Some credit cards offer statement credits for certain types of spending throughout the year, but terms and expiration dates tend to apply. If it's a recurring credit, it's often a use-it-or-lose-it perk, meaning you can't roll over any unused amount to the next month or year. If the recurring benefit is awarded annually, it's also important to know whether it resets each calendar year, or on every cardholder anniversary. Either way, aim to make your purchase a few days before that date so that it posts to your statement on time.

Maximize bonuses linked to spending: Some airline and hotel cards offer benefits like upgraded loyalty status or free night certificates once you spend a certain amount per year on your card. If you are close to a bonus spending threshold, ask yourself if the benefit would provide enough value to warrant additional spending on the card before the end of the year. If so, you might want to prioritize hitting that target.

Review free trials that might be expiring: Many credit cards offer free introductory trials for premium subscription services at food delivery or rideshare companies. Now would be a good time to review the promotion terms and — if you're not interested in keeping the service — set a calendar reminder to cancel it before you are charged for another year.

Consider dusting off unused credit cards: If you stuck your credit card into a sock drawer to avoid the temptation to overspend with it, you might be better off keeping it there. But be aware that many issuers will automatically close credit cards that have been inactive for an extended period, and that closure can come with consequences. That's because two big factors that affect your credit scores are credit utilization and length of credit history, and an account closure can negatively impact both.

Look behind to plan ahead: As the year draws to a close, review your spending habits to see where your money is going. Your credit card statement will make this process fairly easy. Identifying your habits and shifting your spending to the right credit card could pay dividends in the new year.