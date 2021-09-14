MILWAUKEE — Five people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a vigil for a 16-year-old homicide victim in Milwaukee, police said.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood. According to police, the victims are two 15-year-old girls and three men, ages 30, 35 and 64.
All of the victims were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive, authorities said.
A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed at the same intersection early Monday morning, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
