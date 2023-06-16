SAN DIEGO — A small Navy watercraft crashed off the California coast in the pre-dawn hours Friday, injuring five sailors with a Naval Special Warfare unit, an official said.
The vessel hit the Zuniga Point Jetty as it entered San Diego Bay about 1:50 a.m., Naval Special Warfare spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Chelsea K. Irish said in a statement.
None of the injuries was life-threatening. Three of the sailors were released from the hospital, and two are in stable condition, Irish said.
The sailors are part of a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit and were participating in a routine training exercise, Irish said.
The Navy is investigating the cause.
