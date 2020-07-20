ELY, Minn. — All five people aboard a 14-foot boat are safe after their craft capsized Sunday in gusty winds on a lake in northern Minnesota, authorities said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad along with Morse Fire were called around 2:30 p.m. to a water emergency on White Iron Lake south of Ely.
Authorities said all five people aboard the boat were wearing life jackets and were able to swim to a nearby island, where they were rescued and brought to shore.
No one was hurt.
