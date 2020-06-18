Don't call it a comeback. Not yet, anyway. But a few random hangouts around the Twin Cities are starting to offer live music again this weekend after state COVID-19 guidelines were eased recently to allow for 25% capacity in music venues and 50% in restaurants.

Here's the list so far, with two places (Crooners and Tally's) hosting their gigs outdoors.

Crooners: The ambitious Fridley supper club has two outdoor stages featuring live music. Most of the shows are at the Lakeside Cafe, a patio on Moore Lake, featuring the ever-versatile vocalist Debbie Duncan (4 & 7 p.m. Fri.), guitar ace Billy McLaughlin (4 & 7 p.m. Sat.), Arne Fogel saluting Dean Martin (4 p.m. Sun.), Mick Sterling saluting an acoustic Elton John (7 p.m. Sun.), Lori Dokken and Judi Vinar dueting (4 & 7 p.m. Mon.) and Joyann Parker doing her Patsy Cline tribute (5:30 p.m. Wed.).

For Crooners' drive-in parking lot series, pull up your vehicle to hear Mick Sterling and band salute Joe Cocker (4 p.m. Wed.) and Bruce Springsteen (7 p.m. Wed.). Forever Everly — a tribute group to the Everly Brothers featuring Boyd and Aimee Lee, Mary Jane Alm and others — harmonizes at the drive-in (7 p.m. Thu.). Reservations required. (6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley, croonersmn.com)

Tally's Dockside: The White Bear Lake shoreline party hub is hosting Jimmy Buffett-style singer Roger Jokela on Friday, revue-like rockers the Backyard Band on Saturday and Latinx multi-instrumentalist Joe Cruz on Wednesday. Call for reservations. (6-9 p.m., 4441 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake, 651-429-2633)

Driftwood Char Bar: Bluesy rockers Smoldering Roots usher in the post-quarantine, half-capacity era at the south Minneapolis neighborhood bar Friday (7-10 p.m., $5 cover to benefit the venue). Then the popular Sunday twofer returns with the Lolo's Ghost brunch show (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and the Shotgun Ragtime Band's Grateful Dead tribute (5 and 7 p.m.). Reservations required via Facebook. (4415 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.)

Minnesota Music Cafe: St. Paul's East Side mainstay is limiting capacity to 200 people to dance to the sounds of the Good the Bad the Funky (Fri.) and Westside (Sat.). Next week's lineup includes John Knowles (Tue.), Desoto Street Blues (Wed.) and Smiling Cowboys (Thu.). Call for reservations. (449 Payne Av., St. Paul, minnesotamusiccafe.com, 651-776-4699)

Wilebski's Blues Saloon: They're promising to sanitize the microphones and practice social distancing for the return of the weekly Greatest Jam on Earth every Tuesday, 8 p.m., at the venerable St. Paul blues hall. First come, first served. (1638 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-207-0000)