ISTANBUL — Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.
The man and woman were killed during an ''attempt to attack'' a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late morning, Yerlikaya posted on social media.
Five people were hurt in the incident, including three police officers. ''I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,'' the minister added.
Caglayan is a huge court complex in the Kagithane district on the city's European side.
