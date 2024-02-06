ISTANBUL — Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The man and woman were killed during an ''attempt to attack'' a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late morning, Yerlikaya posted on social media.

Five people were hurt in the incident, including three police officers. ''I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,'' the minister added.

Caglayan is a huge court complex in the Kagithane district on the city's European side.