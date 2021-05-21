AMSTERDAM — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.
Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.
"We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why," Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.
The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Further details were not immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN envoy: Failure to get rid of Libya mercenaries a threat
The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned the Security Council on Friday that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the entire African region.
Biden coy on nuclear discussions with North Korea
Biden said the ultimate goal of his administration was the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula.
World
US steers El Salvador funding away from government
The United States Agency for International Development will redirect its funding from El Salvador's state institutions to its civil society groups as tensions rise between the two governments over the Central American country's removal of Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General.
World
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a "new level of force" to further hostilities.
World
Nigeria's Chief of Army staff, 10 other die in plane crash
Nigeria's Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers were killed Friday in a plane crash, the military said late Friday.