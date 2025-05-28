5 people wounded in shooting at a Connecticut mall, police say

WATERBURY, Conn. — Five people have been wounded in a shooting at a mall in Connecticut, police said Tuesday.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said officers responded to the Brass Mill Center for reports of a disturbance at around 4:40 p.m. He said all victims were being treated at local hospitals, though he declined to elaborate on the extent of their injuries.
Spagnolo said police believe the gunman, who had a semiautomatic pistol, knew the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.
He said police haven't made any arrests so far, but believe there is no further threat to the public.
''We do not believe this was a random act of violence,'' Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall.
The Brass Mill Center is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) southwest of Hartford, the state capital.