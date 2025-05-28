Nation

5 people wounded in shooting at a Connecticut mall, police say

Five people have been wounded in a shooting at a mall in Connecticut, police said Tuesday.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 12:00AM

WATERBURY, Conn. — Five people have been wounded in a shooting at a mall in Connecticut, police said Tuesday.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said officers responded to the Brass Mill Center for reports of a disturbance at around 4:40 p.m. He said all victims were being treated at local hospitals, though he declined to elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Spagnolo said police believe the gunman, who had a semiautomatic pistol, knew the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.

He said police haven't made any arrests so far, but believe there is no further threat to the public.

''We do not believe this was a random act of violence,'' Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall.

The Brass Mill Center is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

