SCRANTON, Pa. — Five people were struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 in snowy northeastern Pennsylvania after they had left their vehicles following another crash, state police said Wednesday.

A minivan had lost control and hit a median on the northbound interstate in Lackawanna County at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Four people got out of the van as well as a person who had been following them in a separate car, police said. All were hit by the passing tractor trailer.

The coroner, several fire departments, and state police responded. County Coroner Timothy Rowland told WNEP-TV that all five people were from New York state.

More information was not immediately available.

A winter weather advisory had been in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the area, with several inches of snow tapering off in the afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of hazardous road conditions amid freezing temperatures, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists to use caution.

A trucker who traveled the same direction hours later, Janet Pohoda, said the roads were slick from snow, WNEP reported.

''It's sad, but I would tell them to get off the road for tonight until the roads are in better condition, you know, cleared up more," she said.