BERLIN — Five people were injured in an incident Thursday at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal and a suspect was arrested, police said.
The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dörpfeld high school in the city's Elberfeld district. Police said there was no shooting in the incident, German news agency dpa reported, but gave no further information. The Bild newspaper, which didn't name sources, said it was a knife attack.
Police said they deployed large numbers of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured.
Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro BCA says Shannon Gooden used multiple guns to kill 2 Burnsville police officers and paramedic
Rochester Filing: Minnesotan who hit Amish buggy and left injured kids behind has troubling driving record
More from Star Tribune
South Metro BCA says Shannon Gooden used multiple guns to kill 2 Burnsville police officers and paramedic
Rochester Filing: Minnesotan who hit Amish buggy and left injured kids behind has troubling driving record
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Albanian Parliament approves controversial deal to hold migrants for Italy
Albania's Parliament approved a deal for the country to hold thousands of asylum seekers for Italy in a Thursday vote, despite protests from opposition lawmakers and human rights groups.
World
The Taliban carry out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan
The Taliban carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday as thousands watched the killing of two convicted men as their victims' relatives fired the gunshot.
World
France says Russian forces threatened to shoot down surveillance aircraft patrolling the Black Sea
Russian forces threatened to shoot down French pilots patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea, signals of increasingly aggressive behavior from Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine struggles to make headway, France's defense minister said Thursday.
World
A stray whale died in Osaka Bay, raising questions about the cause and the cost of disposal
A whale as long as a train car that died after straying into a port in Osaka last month is set to be buried until it naturally becomes a skeletal specimen for a local museum.
World
5 people have been injured and a suspect arrested in an incident at a school in Germany
Five people were injured in an incident Thursday at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal and a suspect was arrested, police said.