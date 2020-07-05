Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Sunday.

COVID-19 has now caused 1,471 deaths across the state, according to the latest data posted by the Minnesota Department of Health. Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for all of the newly announced deaths.

The net count for positive test results grew by 519 confirmed cases in the two days, bringing the total to 38,136 overall.

A total of 253 people require hospitalization, compared with 270 at Friday’s data release, the Health Department said. (The state did not release data on Saturday due to the July 4 holiday.) The latest numbers show 132 patients required intensive care, unchanged from the number of ICU patients reported on Friday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 4,170 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions. The medical conditions range from lung disease, serious heart conditions and cancer to severe obesity, diabetes and failing kidneys.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the Health Department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 3,776 cases statewide. A total of 37,617 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation, up from 32,347 people at Friday’s data release.