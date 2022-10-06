MEXICO CITY — Five migrants were killed and seven others injured Thursday in a highway accident in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
Immigration authorities said all of the injured migrants were Nicaraguans. The dead might be as well, but the National Immigration Institute said it was still working to identify them.
Local media reported that the SUV carrying the migrants flipped, apparently throwing some from the vehicle.
Central Americans seeking to reach the U.S. border are often packed unsafely into vehicles by migrant traffickers. In December, a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas, killing at least 56 people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Support for Venezuela's opposition is dwindling at OAS
Venezuela's opposition suffered a rebuff Thursday as 19 members of the Organization of American States backed a proposal to remove its envoy from the regional forum for political and economic issues.
World
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
World
Women, children drown fleeing attack in Nigeria's north
Several women and children drowned while trying to escape an armed attack in Nigeria's troubled northern region, residents and a government official said Thursday.
World
5 migrants killed in SUV crash in Mexico's Veracruz state
Five migrants were killed and seven others injured Thursday in a highway accident in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
World
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday.