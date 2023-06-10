ANKARA, Turkey — An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on Saturday killed at least five workers, Turkey's defense ministry said.
The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.
An investigation was launched into the cause of the explosion.
Several ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to area.
Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, NTV television reported.
Family members rushed to the compound for news of their loved ones, the station said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey
An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on Saturday killed at least five workers, Turkey's defense ministry said.
World
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing on memorial service in northeast Afghanistan
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a memorial service in northeast Afghanistan that killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others.
World
Montenegro holds snap parliamentary vote that could determine its EU path
Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could provide indications of whether the small NATO member in the Balkans will overcome the deep political divisions and instability that have hampered its route to joining the European Union.
World
Somali security forces end hourslong extremist attack on Mogadishu hotel, state media says
Security forces in Somalia have ended an hourslong extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, state media reported Saturday.
Business
Runway reopens at Tokyo's Haneda airport after 2 planes bump into each other
Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday but no injuries were reported, a government official said.