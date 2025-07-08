World

5 Israeli soldiers killed overnight in northern Gaza and 18 dead in Israeli strikes

Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 5:35AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes at two locations in the territory killed 18 people.

Israeli media said the infantry soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. Media said militants also opened fire on the reinforcements sent to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The latest violence comes as Israel and Hamas consider a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in the territory

The soldiers' deaths came roughly two weeks after Israel reported once of its deadliest days in months in Gaza, when seven soldiers were killed when a Palestinian attacker attached a bomb to their armored vehicle.

Health officials at the Nasser Hospital, where victims of the Israeli strikes were taken, said one of the strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four people. A separate strike in Khan Younis killed four people, including a mother, father, and their two children.

In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others, according to a statement by Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Photos show Liberia's health clinics shuttered after US aid cuts

As cuts to U.S. aid take hold, medical services in Liberia are feeling the pinch.

World

As US abruptly ends support, Liberia faces empty health clinics and unplanned pregnancies

World

Monsoon floods sweep away 18 people and the main bridge linking Nepal to China