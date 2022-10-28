Rochester may be a medical destination, but this time of year the Med City turns into a haunted spot for residents and visitors alike. Take a look at some of the thrills running this weekend to celebrate Halloween:

Boyer Halloween

Take more than 130 inflatables, add in years of experience and you'll get something close to the Boyer family's Halloween experience. Mike Boyer began decorating his yard at 5348 51st St. NW eight years ago, but the project keeps growing. He's not done this year, either – after adding a 32-foot scary tunnel, he plans on adding more animatronics, a ghastly wedding scene and a graveyard for inflatables of years past before the weekend.

"It just became more and more of an endeavor of love," Boyer said. "It's making memories for the kids that are in the neighborhood."

The Halloween display is usually up and running after 6 p.m. depending on the weather. The Boyers also accept cash donations for Channel One Regional Food Bank. They've raised more than $4,100 over the past four years and hope to break their single year-record of $1,500 by Halloween night.

Hauntings with Hawk

The Rochester Trolley & Tour Company offers residents a chance to learn about the grim side of Med City history. Check out the town as paranormal investigator Hawk Horvath shares her knowledge of the local unknown in a trolley tour of some of Rochester's spookiest sites.

Rochester's no stranger to tragedy, from gruesome murders and natural disasters to gangsters and ghost sightings. Horvath takes residents on a three-hour tour of former state hospital sites, cemeteries and downtown secrets. She also demonstrates live ghost-hunting techniques and equipment.

The tour costs $55 and is recommended for residents ages 10 and up. Book a tour at rochestermntours.com/haunted-rochester-trolley-tour/

Haunted Theater

The Rochester Civic Theater is well-known among the area's artistic crowd for its large productions and busy season, but it takes stage thrills to a whole other level this weekend with a different kind of attraction.

One of its theaters transforms into a horror-filled look at a classic children's tale, "Wicked Wonka's Factory Tour," setting out to answer the question of what happened to the naughty children who toured the Wonka factory. The half-hour tour runs 6-9 p.m. Friday through Monday and costs $10 at rochestercivictheatre.org/season

Fright at the Farm

Rochester Horror takes over Willows Keep Farm at 47385 Hwy 52 Blvd in Zumbrota for "Fright at the Farm," a scare-filled haunted house-style tour through the farm's hemp maze. The walk-through runs from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but those looking for an extra challenge can show up during the Blackout Event starting at 10 p.m.

All the lights are shut off, and thrill-seekers only have their wits and one LED candle per group to navigate the maze as the actors try to disorient and startle participants along the way.

The tour is suitable for ages 10 and up, and those 13 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $15. rochesterhorror.com

Creepy Doll Contest and Cocktail Party

The History Center of Olmsted County's creepy doll contest is back for its fourth year of unsettling figurines. The center's collection of dolls goes on display with a theme for the year — this year is "Cult Classics," focusing on theater and cinema history — while residents vote in person or online to choose the creepiest doll of them all.

The festivities culminate with a 21+ cocktail party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Art Center, where the contest results will be announced. There's also a wing and dessert bar, live paintings, music by LaidEe P and a cash bar. Tickets are $35 at olmstedhistory.com/creepydolls