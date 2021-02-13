BERLIN — Emergency services found five bodies after a fire at a house in western Germany, and investigators said Saturday they believe that a man fatally stabbed his wife, young daughters and mother-in-law before killing himself.
Firefighters found the bodies at the house in Radevormwald, near the city of Wuppertal, on Friday. They were identified as those of a 41-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife, daughters aged 1 and 4, and his 77-year-old mother-in-law.
Police and prosecutors said Saturday they believe that the man killed the rest of the family, set the house ablaze and then fatally stabbed himself. They suspect that the motive was the failure of his marriage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
World
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
After a weeklong bus ride from Honduras, Isabel Osorio Medina arrived in northern Mexico with the hope President Joe Biden would make it easier for people like him to get into the United States.
World
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight other people, Iraqi security and coalition officials said, sparking fears of new hostilities.
World
Tamil family of 4 win court battle to stay in Australia
A Tamil family won another victory in an Australian court on Tuesday in their battle to avoid deportation to Sri Lanka.
Business
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.