Local makers celebrated

Want a close-up view of the creativity of local makers? A new monthly three-course dinner series at the Lexington (1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, thelexmn.com) will help you appreciate what our state has to offer.

The Lexington is partnering with Stephanie Hansen, host of the Makers of Minnesota podcast, for the series. First up is a Sept. 28 dinner featuring products from Red Table Meat Co., Alemar Cheese Co., Aliment Pasta and Baker's Field Flour & Bread — all makers in the Food Building (1401 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.). The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., kicks off with a cocktail hour featuring drinks from prominent mixologist Marco Zappia.

Next month's dinner, on Oct. 26, highlights ingredients from Stickney Hill Dairy, K-Mama Sauce and Sweetland Orchard.

Dinners are $98, and additional dinners will be held on the last Tuesday of the month. For menu details and tickets, to go thelexmn.com.

Another Oktoberfest!

It's Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewing for the next two weekends. Gasthof's Oktoberfest will have German-style beers on tap as well as food trucks and live music when it celebrates Friday and Saturday Sept. 24-25 and again Oct. 1-2 from 4 to 10 p.m. New this year: Oktoberfest-themed cocktails from Dampfwerk Distilling. Partygoers take note: The fun is happening at the brewery's headquarters (2540 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., fultonbeer.com), not the taproom.

Time for a block party

The Borough Block Party is back Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 10 p.m. for its eighth year with a slate of live music, beer from Bauhaus Brew Labs, cocktails by Earl Giles and food from Borough and Parlour (including the Parlour burger). Join the party at 730 Washington Av. N., Mpls.; find more information on the Facebook event page.

Christmas is coming early

Forget Halloween, over-the-top holiday merriment is heading to Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge and Betty Danger's Animal Farm.

The fourth annual Mary's Christmas Palace at Psycho Suzi's (1900 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., psychosuzis.com) begins at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 with Christmas-themed dinner and cocktail experiences. Four blocks over, Betty Danger's (2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., bettydangers.com) will debut Felicia's Navidad (Make the Yuletide Gay) at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

What can you expect? "Extravagantly tacky, a little bit risque, but with charming delight and lots of booze," according to the restaurants.

There's no entry fee, but indoor revelers are limited to 100 minutes. A holiday bummer: no reservations are accepted. Both run through Dec. 31.