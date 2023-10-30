BERLIN — At least five construction workers died when scaffolding fell down a shaft at a building site in Hamburg on Monday, German authorities said. Several more people were missing.

The fire service in Germany's second-biggest city said that the building site was evacuated following the accident, German news agency dpa reported. Several hundred workers were gathered outside.

The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city's HafenCity district.

HafenCity is a former port area on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.