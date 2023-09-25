MEXICO CITY — Five people, including one child, were killed when two private planes crashed Monday morning in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.
The crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, in western Durango. Two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, the state's Security Secretariat told The Associated Press.
After the collision, both aircraft caught fire.
All five passengers were killed in the accident, the state agency said.
State authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
5 dead, including one child, after 2 private planes collide in northern Mexico
Five people, including one child, were killed when two private planes crashed Monday morning in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.
World
Bermuda premier says 'sophisticated and deliberate' cyberattack hobbles government services
A major cyberattack has hobbled government operations in Bermuda, with officials struggling to restore service.
World
Bahrain says attack by Yemen rebels kills a Bahraini officer and a soldier on the Saudi border
A drone attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed a Bahraini officer and soldier who were patrolling Saudi Arabia's southern border early Monday, Bahrain's military command said.
World
At least 6 people are dead and 12 missing after a landslide in Guatemala sweeps homes into river
Heavy rains set off a landslide in Guatemala's capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving at least six people dead and 12 missing, including 10 minors.
World
Flooding in the Mexican state of Jalisco leaves 7 people dead and 9 others missing
Flooding in the western Mexico state of Jalisco killed at least seven people and left nine others missing Monday.