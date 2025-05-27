Wires

5 dead and 19 injured in chemical plant explosion in China, CCTV reports

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 1:06PM

BEIJING — 5 dead and 19 injured in chemical plant explosion in China, CCTV reports.

