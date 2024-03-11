GENEVA — Five cross-country skiers have been found dead after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland's famed Matterhorn, Swiss police said Monday.
Rescue authorities announced a search in difficult weather conditions Sunday for six skiers missing. The group set off Saturday on a route between the resort town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn, and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy.
A crew of three rescuers and a mountain police team deployed near the Dent Blanche, or White Tooth, cabin found the bodies of five of the skiers.
A search was continuing for the sixth person. The nationalities or other identity details of the victims were not immediately indicated.
