BERLIN — German police said they found five bodies Saturday in a house just outside the capital.
Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house's residents hadn't been seen. No further details were immediately available.
Police told news agency dpa that investigators believe the victims were killed but did not elaborate on why they suspect that or who they think might be responsible.
