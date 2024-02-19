MEXICO CITY — Five Argentines and one Mexican were killed in a car crash on a highway that links beach resorts on Mexico's Caribbean coast, an accident Mexico's president described Monday as ''ugly, very ugly.''

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said the accident occurred Sunday on the highway between the resorts of Tulum and Puerto Aventuras, both south of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

There was no immediate information on the condition of two other people injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Prosecutors blamed weather conditions on Sunday, when there was local rainfall. They said the driver of the vehicle carrying the Argentines lost control and entered a lane coming in the opposite direction.

''Our Argentine brothers and one Mexican lost their lives in this accident,'' said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. ''I want the people of Argentina to know that we are attending to those who unfortunately lost their lives.''

The accident appeared to involve an SUV carrying the Argentine tourists; that vehicle apparently crashed into a van occupied only by the driver, a Mexican who appears to have been the sixth victim.

Tourists have been killed in accidents along the Caribbean coast in the past , but usually they occur on boats or in the water.

