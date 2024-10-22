49ers WR Deebo Samuel gets released from the hospital, AP source says

San Francisco is already short-handed at receiver after Brandon Aiyuk tore his right ACL and MCL on Sunday and will be sidelined for the season. No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings also missed the previous game with a hip injury and his status is in doubt this week, leaving rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, and little-used veterans Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell as the only healthy options on the active roster.