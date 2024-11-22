49ers' visit gives Packers a chance to damage the playoff hopes of their postseason nemesis

''You could look at, ‘Hey, we're three possessions away from being 8-2,' but you can't really live like that,'' 49ers tight end George Kittle said. ''Those are the mistakes that we've made to be 5-5. It's not exactly where we want to be. It is frustrating. The nice thing is we have seven games left to go out there and play Niners football and take advantage of those opportunities.''