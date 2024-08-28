49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk misses practice despite being cleared by team doctors

Aiyuk had been set to play on the fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season and wanted San Francisco to make him the latest receiver to cash in with a long-term deal or trade him to a team of his choosing that would pay him. Eleven receivers before Aiyuk had signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason with Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota setting the top of the market.