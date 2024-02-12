LAS VEGAS — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw went down with a freak Achilles tendon injury in the first half of the Super Bowl against Kansas City on Sunday.
Greenlaw bounced up and down on the sideline and then started to run onto the field with a few teammates when he collapsed holding his left leg. He was then helped off in a cart.
Greenlaw started all 15 games he played this season and was the team's second-leading tackler. He's in his fifth NFL season, all with San Francisco.
He was credited with three assists in this game before his injury.
