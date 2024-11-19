Wires

45 activists sentenced in Hong Kong national security case. The longest term is 10 years

45 activists sentenced in Hong Kong national security case. The longest term is 10 years.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 2:34AM

HONG KONG — 45 activists sentenced in Hong Kong national security case. The longest term is 10 years.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Arthur Frommer, whose 'Europe on 5 Dollars a Day' guidebooks revolutionized leisure travel, dies at 95

Arthur Frommer, whose 'Europe on 5 Dollars a Day' guidebooks revolutionized leisure travel, dies at 95.

Wires

45 activists sentenced in Hong Kong national security case. The longest term is 10 years

Wires

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, state media say