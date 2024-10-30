400 years later, accounts of Hungarian 'Blood Countess' remain shrouded in mystery and controversy

Skepticism over Báthory's guilt is not limited to academia — the question can still be polarizing in the Slovakian village of Čachtice where the atrocities were said to have taken place. Uncertainty over where Báthory is buried has also bred speculation. She is thought to be interred in a crypt beneath the local church, but there have been rumors that her body was later moved, and the church has not allowed an excavation.