40 hours of violence and fear as gunman stalks Minnesota politicians

MINNEAPOLIS — Violence and fear swept through towns in an arc around Minneapolis for more than 40 hours over the weekend as a man seemingly intent on sowing political devastation killed one Minnesota state lawmaker and left another bleeding from nine bullet wounds.
The attacks sparked the largest manhunt in Minnesota history, with heavily armed officers in full combat gear riding armored vehicles through suburban streets and country roads, ending in the arrest of Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old father of five and sometime Christian pastor known for his deeply conservative beliefs — but whose friends never saw him as an extremist.
From a state that has long prided itself on political civility, the attacks rippled across the country as frightened political leaders worried that America's divides could cost them their lives.
''This was a political assassination, which is not the word we use very often in the United States, let alone in Minnesota'' acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson told reporters Monday. ''It's a chilling attack on our democracy, on our way of life.''
Saturday, June 14,
2:06 a.m., Champlin, Minnesota
The black SUV's emergency lights were flashing when it pulled up to the brick split-level home in the quiet, middle-class Minneapolis suburb. The maple tree in the front yard was lush with summer leaves.
The man got out of the car wearing tactical clothing, body armor and what looked like a police badge. He was carrying a 9 mm Beretta pistol.