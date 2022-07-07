Four young men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening in St. Cloud, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported a heated verbal altercation between two groups of people in the 1000 block of 11th Street S. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired from handguns by multiple shooters, hitting the four known victims.

Police said the cause of the altercation is under investigation, but it appears to be related to a fight that had occurred the previous evening between the two groups.

One victim was found lying on a sidewalk near the shooting site, while the other three managed to get themselves to the hospital.

The victims, all males, include a 21-year-old from St. Cloud who suffered a gunshot wound to the head; another 21-year-old from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to the chest; a 19-year-old from Mora with a gunshot wound to the elbow, and a 15-year-old from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and neck.

Three of the four victims remain hospitalized in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation.