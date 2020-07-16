THESSALONIKI, Greece — A man wielding an ax attacked employees at a tax office in northern Greece on Thursday, wounding four people, police said.
Authorities said the attack occurred during business hours in the northern town of Kozani, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) northwest of Athens. All of the injured were tax office employees, three of whom were hospitalized in serious condition.
A 45-year-old man was arrested after being restrained and disarmed by people inside the building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials
Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
World
Chinese executives get 'pre-test' injections in vaccine race
In the global race to make a coronavirus vaccine, a state-owned Chinese company is boasting that its employees, including top executives, received experimental shots even before the government approved testing in people.
World
Clashes resume on volatile Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Clashes resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the South Caucasus nations' shared border Thursday morning, with both sides blaming each other for attacks that continue the worst outbreak of hostilities in years.
World
Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes
From the palm-fringed beaches of southern India to the bar-lined streets of a Spanish island and the rolling hills of Ireland, restaurants, pubs and clubs are emerging as front lines in efforts to prevent the re-emergence of the coronavirus.
World
Death toll in Indonesia flash floods rises to 32; 16 missing
The death toll from flash floods in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province rose to 32 on Thursday with 16 people still missing, officials said.