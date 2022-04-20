Seward co-op holding annual CSA fair

The annual CSA (community-supported agriculture) fair at Seward Community Co-op will have a celebratory tone this year — it's in person again and the co-op is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

On April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in addition to talking with nearly 30 farmers about choosing the right CSA, you can also hear from local producers and community partners about Seward's impact over the past half-century. There also will be prizes and activities and treats for kids.

For more information, or to learn about participating farmers, visit seward.coop/csa_fair. The free event is at the Seward Co-op Creamery parking lot, 2601 E. Franklin Av., in Minneapolis.

Cooking classes with a French twist

To celebrate the completion of its new teaching kitchen, the Alliance Française of Minneapolis-St. Paul is hosting a series of hands-on workshops with notable local chefs.

Chef Vincent Francoual will show you how to prepare duck breast and berry salad, canard aux olives and madeleines with chocolate sauce, a recipe of his grandmother's. Francoual, currently chef at the Minikahda Club, is the former owner/chef of Vincent in Minneapolis. April 24, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cook alongside chef Russell Klein as he teaches participants how to prepare a selection of classics from the St. Paul restaurant Meritage, which he runs with his wife, Desta Klein. May 23, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Join longtime chef and restaurateur David Fhima as he walks you through salade lyonnaise, petite bouillabaisse and crème brûlée. Fhima runs the eponymous Fhima's and Mother Dough, both in downtown Minneapolis. June 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Classes are $225 each; register at afmsp.org.

In addition to the chef-driven classes, there's a full slate of other opportunities, including cooking classes, baking classes, classes for families and summer camps. The center is at 227 Colfax Av. N., Mpls. And while you're there, shop the center's curated La Boutique or stop for a bite in the just-opened Le Cafe, operated by local favorite Honey & Rye Bakehouse.

Chef Shack pizza party

Chef Shack (W6379 Main St., Bay City, Wis., chefshackbaycity.com) is holding the first of its monthly Sunday pizza parties on April 24 starting at noon. Personalized pizzas start at $12.99, with gluten- and dairy-free varieties available. There's also cocktails and dessert, with a wine tasting starting at 1:30 p.m. And, in a true sign of this spring, the pizza party will happen "snow or shine." If you can't make it, other dates are May 22, June 19 and July 24.

A Revival at Indeed

Unseasonable weather shouldn't keep us from celebrating food truck season. In case you missed it, Revival has set up shop at Indeed Brewing Co. (711 15th Av. NE., Mpls., indeedbrewing.com). Find the Revival burger, chicken sandwiches, nuggs, cheese curds, jerk cauliflower and more from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sundays.