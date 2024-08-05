4 popular foods that were invented in Minnesota

If there’s anything Minnesotans are proud of, it’s being Minnesotan. Let’s add some fuel to the fire.
Here are four popular foods that were invented in the state:
Pizza Rolls
Crispy, cheesy, and saucy, the Pizza Roll is a recognized snack nationwide.
With Reddit channels dedicated to them and being named a billion-dollar brand as of 2022, the mouth-burning play on pizza could be called legendary.
Who knew they were invented in Duluth?
Picture this: It’s 1950. World War II recently ended and people are beginning to desire more international foods in the United States. Something that became particularly popular during this time was frozen pizza.