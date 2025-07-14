4 people were killed in a small plane crash at London Southend airport, police say

LONDON — All four people aboard a a small plane that crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport are dead, police said Monday.
Essex Police said that work is continuing to formally identify the victims of Sunday's crash, none of whom are British.
The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air operated by Dutch firm Zeusch Aviation had flown from Athens, Greece to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend. It was due to return to its home base of Lelystad, in the Netherlands, on Sunday evening. The 12-meter (39-foot) turboprop plane came down moments after takeoff and burst into flames.
''Sadly, we can now confirm that all four people on board died,'' Essex Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin told reporters. ''We are working to officially confirm their identities. At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals."
Zeusch Aviation operates medical evacuation and transplant flights as well as aerial mapping and private charters, according to its website.
The company said that ''it is with deep sadness that we confirm there were no survivors among the four people on board flight SUZ1.
''Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,'' it said.
London Southend is a relatively small airport, around 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the British capital, used for short-haul flights by airlines including easyJet. The airport remained closed on Monday with no word on when it would reopen.