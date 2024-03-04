BERLIN — Four people died and at least 21 were injured in a fire at a retirement home in Bedburg-Hau in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia early Monday, German news agency dpa reported. A firefighter and a police officer were also injured and taken to a hospital, police said.
In addition to those who were confirmed to be injured, 46 other residents were evacuated and were being examined for possible injuries, dpa reported.
The fire, which broke out during the night, has been doused, but firefighters are still working at the scene, it said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
World
