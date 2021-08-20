Cardamom

The Walker Art Center's new restaurant, led by chefs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie, focuses on Mediterranean flavors (don't miss the grilled peaches-heirloom tomatoes panzanella salad) and imaginative, refreshing libations from bar manager Megan Luedtke. One unchanged element is the property's roomy, great-looking patio, which overlooks the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

725 Vineland Place, Mpls., cardamommpls.com

Estelle

Take a seat on the sidewalk or ask for a table in the spiffy new alleyside patio, and dive into chef Jason Hansen's affectionate recollections of his travels through Italy, Portugal and Spain. The pastas are a must, and so is the holds-nothing-back piri piri chicken. Burger fans will delight at Hansen's take on the bacon cheeseburger, and the gazpacho blanco is a late-summer essential. Do not skip dessert.

1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, estellestp.com

Marine Landing b.o.t.m.

What a setting! Perched over a quiet marina, this patio sports magical St. Croix River vistas. The diner-style menu covers many breakfast-lunch basics (burgers, hot dogs, BLTs, eggs any style, crispy hash browns and fluffy, plate-sized pancakes) and the moderate prices are a happy surprise, given the scenic splendors. Don't delay, because the 2021 season ends Sept 5.

10 Elm St., Marine on St. Croix, facebook.com/mlbotm

Peoples Organic

After a decade at the Galleria, this mini-chain has relocated to nearby Southdale, and the kitchen continues to focus its energies on an eclectic breakfast-lunch-dinner menu, which features many vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Beer and wine, too. Sure, the patio overlooks a parking lot — standard operating procedure at a shopping mall — but it's comfortable and well appointed.

2750 Southdale Center, Edina, peoplesorganic.com